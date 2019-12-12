MILLINGTON, Tenn.
An overhaul of how Sailors review and apply for billets — fundamentally changing the future of Navy detailing — was unveiled in NAVADMIN 276/19, released Dec. 3.
MyNavy Assignment (MNA), a new and enhanced Sailor interface to the Detailing Marketplace, will replace the current Career Management System – Interactive Detailing (CMS-ID) on Dec. 5.
Active duty and Full Time Support (FTS) enlisted Sailors will see these new and enhanced career management capabilities and an improved graphical user interface at launch. Reserve enlisted Sailors will see the changes in future upgrades.
“We based these changes on Sailor input from around the Navy,” said Rear Adm. Rick Cheeseman, director of the Career Management Department at Navy Personnel Command. “As we continue to transform our Navy, our goal is to increase transparency, flexibility, and choice for all Sailors and MyNavy Assignment is a huge step in the right direction.”
MNA is one of the key concepts in the revolutionary Sailor 2025 initiative designed to modernize the existing personnel system and provide more value to the Sailor through an improved user experience. While recent upgrades to CMS-ID were considered favorable, MNA is easier to use and allows Sailors to focus more on their career instead of just the process around billet assignment.
MNA is designed to help Sailors better understand the Detailing Marketplace and be easier to use. It accomplishes this goal by incorporating the following changes:
• An increased access window. MNA allows Sailors more time to view detailing options and will be available for Sailors throughout the entire detailing cycle, except for maintenance periods when new jobs are released.
• Expanded job search capability. Sailors will be able to search for all available vacant jobs as well as jobs with upcoming vacancies throughout the Navy.
• More job search tools. MNA expands job search filters to include the fields - “All Jobs,” “My Preferences,” “Bookmarks,” “Saved Searches,” “By Qualification,” and “Rate.”
• Bookmark capability. Sailors will be able to bookmark up to 100 jobs for future viewing and comparison.
• Improved application process. MNA increases the number of applications a Sailor can submit during an application cycle from five to seven. It also includes an application tracker providing Sailors a status of their application.
• Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) Sailor assignments. PACT Sailors will view, apply and compete for billets leading to rating designation. These Sailors will see a tailored billet list based on individual eligibility. NAVADMIN 276/19 provides specific details on the new PACT designation process.
• MyResume. MNA expands Sailors’ capability to highlight skillsets for detailers and prospective commands. The resume will include data used in assignment decisions, and Sailors will have the ability to add text, highlighting their experience and accomplishments at their current and past commands, as well as general comments to help market themselves for desired billets.
• Access to personal information. MNA will provide Sailors easier access to their personal information, improved duty preferences, assignment history, and MyResume.
• Enhanced messaging tools. MNA will feature community notes from detailers and messages about new detailing policies or programs on the homepage.
• Improved help, tutorial and tips. At launch, MNA is the first step to incorporate feedback from Sailors into the assignment process.
“MyNavy HR is committed to improving our assignment process,” said Cheeseman. “We’ve already begun work on future updates to improve this process for Sailors and commands.”
