WASHINGTON
The Navy announced the merger of limited duty officer (LDO) and chief warrant officer (CWO) Surface Ordnance designators into the Surface Electronics (LDO/CWO) designator to form a combined combat systems designator in NAVADMIN 280/19, Dec. 9.
As the Navy continues to modernize career readiness in support of Sailor 2025, the growing surface fleet requires a pool of highly skilled combat systems/weapons subject matter experts who are in place to meet the technical requirements of tomorrow. The merger of these designators—what is essentially an officer’s job specialty similar to an enlisted rating—will result in a more robust and flexible personnel inventory to meet mission requirements.
The merger will ‘right-size’ the total talent inventory into a single community, now allowing detailers to assign combat systems technicians to either electronics or ordnance billets from a combined pool of experienced officers. Likewise, it allows for a broader range of source ratings— GM, ET, FCA, FC, MN, IC, & STG—to commission as Surface Electronic LDO/CWOs.
“This merger will create a single and more robust technical talent pool while streamlining the training pipeline requirements for a single combat systems centric community,” said Vice Admiral John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel. “This will help mitigate imbalances between what were previously two separate designators without diluting technical leadership.”
Current surface ordnance LDO/CWOs should expect to be converted to surface electronic LDO/CWOs respectively within one month of the release of NAVADMIN XXX/19.
Applicants that have submitted applications to the FY-21 (CY-20) LDO/CWO In-service Procurement Board will be considered for selection to the 616X/618X or 716X/718X designator as applicable. Announcement results and commissioning documents will reflect 618X/718X.
A list of frequently asked questions is located on the MyNavy Portal at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/career-planning.
