Retail Services Specialist Seaman Dwight Redwood, back, cuts hair in the barber shop of the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), Dec. 30, 2019. Farragut is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Pacific Ocean through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.