The Navy is offering active-duty and full-time support officers, currently on active duty who are slated to retire on or before Dec. 1, 2020, to remain on active duty but in a retired status until the end of the year.
The offer is part of the Navy’s plans to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping the service maintain operational, Sailor and family readiness.
According to NAVADMIN 105/20, released April 9, officers in the rank of captain or below, who must retire due to statutory requirements between now and Dec. 1, can submit a request to serve longer under a provision known as “retire/retain.”
Those who are required by law to retire because of statutory age limits, years of commissioned or active service or for failures of selection to the next rank may be eligible, if already retirement eligible.
The officer would still retire on their scheduled date but would then continue to serve with active-duty pay and entitlements until Dec. 31, unless they request an earlier date.
Officers approved for retention under this program will remain in their current rank and stay at their current command. They will not be eligible for a Permanent Change of Station move.
To allow for the necessary processing and review, requests must be received at Navy Personnel Command prior to the officer’s retirement date and in all cases no later than July 1.
Due to the need to ensure health of the force, there are no limits on the number of retired officers authorized to be retained in an active status and the time requirements for submitting a request have been waived.
Complete details are available in NAVADMIN 105/20 and MILPERSMAN 1811-010 Retention on or recall to Active-Duty in a Retired Status.
The latest DoD policies can be found at: https://www.defense.gov/explore/spotlight/coronavirus.
