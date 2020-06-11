Cmdr. Michael Leader, a physician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, conducts a virtual health visit with a patient using Navy Care. The Navy Care virtual health app recently won a 2020 FedHealthIT Innovation Award. Nominated and chosen by their peers, winning programs took on achievable risks and delivered results in support of their mission. Navy Care enables patients to have a live virtual visit with a clinician — from the patient’s smartphone, tablet, or computer. It’s private, secure, and free. Since its launch as a Navy Medicine pilot at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in January 2018, Navy Care has enrolled more than 17,600 patients and hosted nearly 11,500 virtual visits.