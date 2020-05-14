NORFOLK
Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2020 (HURREX/CG 20) is scheduled to begin May 11- 15, 2020 despite the current COVID-19 environment.
Co-hosted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command, this annual hurricane preparedness/disaster response and recovery exercise is conducted prior to the onset of hurricane season to prepare staffs and crews for potential impacts on infrastructure and fleet operations.
“Our country depends on us to defend our homeland and protect our national interests – whether a hurricane named Dorian or a pandemic named COVID-19,” said Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “In these unique times, it is more important than ever that our fleet units and Sailors remain focused on personal and unit readiness. We must keep our cutlass sharp, and that’s exactly what HURREX allows us to do.”
HURREX/CG 20 simulates a storm system that will develop and intensify to hurricane strength near the Gulf of Mexico and along the U.S. Atlantic Coast. During the week-long training event, all commands review procedures for current Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness, which include plans for sortie of ships, aircraft evacuation, personnel accountability, and operating during mission essential staffing. Through this a simulated learning environment, commands are able to evaluate readiness and correct local processes as necessary.
“This exercise will validate the Navy’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from major weather events during a global pandemic,” said Vice Adm. Mary M. Jackson, commander CNIC. “We also encourage our warfighters and their families to take this opportunity to update their personal emergency response plans. Now is the time to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season. ”
All Navy commands throughout Naval District Washington, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic and Navy Region Southeast will participate. There will be no Navy ship movements associated with HURREX/CG 20, however fleet units will execute muster procedures and shore-based heavy weather responses such as heavy mooring ships of every class and heavy weather tie-downs of each aircraft type.
HURREX/CG 20 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. Special precautions have been implemented to minimize the threat of COVID-19 to participating personnel. The health and safety of our people remain the top priority throughout the exercise.
For more information about HURREX/CG 20, contact USFF Public Affairs at 757-836-3630 or CNIC Public Affairs at 202-903-3027.
