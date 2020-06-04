The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec (FFH 332), right, the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Montpelier (SSN 765), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) transit in formation with a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora during a photographic exercise in the North Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic Ocean as a certified carrier strike group force maintaining maritime stability and security, ensuring access, deterring aggression and defending U.S., allied and partner interests in support of USNORTHCOM’s top priority of homeland defense.