Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Magdalena Serrano directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron 32, on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), March 23, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.