Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Massiel Collado Ortiz was selected as the Navy's 2017 American Correctional Association (ACA) Military Corrections Committee (MCC) Corrections Professional of the Year (CPOY), Mar. 20, 2018. Collado Ortiz works as a Correctional Specialist, assigned to Navy Consolidated Brig Miramar Pearl Harbor Detachment (NCBM PH Det.), serving as the Brig Duty Officer and Training Chief at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The CPOY award is granted to a Correctional Specialist E-6 and below stationed at any of the Navy Shore Brigs who strives for excellence in their duties.