WASHINGTON
2019 has been an enormously successful year for Commander, Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) Energy Program – and it has garnered a few awards to prove it.
"I'm proud of the Navy, across all regions and installations, for enabling a more energy resilient shore enterprise in support of a more lethal fleet," said Keith Benson, energy director for CNIC.
The Navy has been recognized numerous times this year, at the highest levels, for excellence in the energy sector.
This year’s winners of the Secretary of the Navy Energy Excellence Awards are another prime example of the shore’s commitment to an innovative energy management strategy. Naval Station Newport won in the large installation category achieving a 48.9 percent reduction in energy consumption and reduced water use by 38.4 percent from baseline figures, while also implementing an energy security program. Naval Support Activity Mid-South was recognized as the program winner in the small installation category, managing a reduction of energy consumption by 44 percent and a 61 percent reduction in water use when compared to baselines while also implementing an energy security program.
In a similar venue recognizing energy excellence, the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy and Water Management Program Awards, recognized CNIC and Naval Facilities Engineering Command with multiple awards this year:
Naval Facilities Engineering Command was recognized for its role in developing a contract for a solar power facility with a battery energy storage system at the Pacific Missile Range Facility.
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi received the program award for developing a water management program that allows for improved monitoring and greatly reduced water loss.
The energy team at Naval Air Station Pensacola won the project award for implementing more than 20 energy conservation measures in 43 buildings, resulting in a total annual savings of $2.9 million.
Bradly Clark, former Region Energy Program Manager for Navy Region Southeast, was recognized with the Career Exceptional Service award for his work with the Region’s Energy Strategic Plan which resulted in $300 million in solar projects, totaling more than 200 megawatts.
Aligned with the Secretary of the Navy’s energy security framework, CNIC has published a new strategic policy in the form of the Installations Energy Guide, has developed new policy for Personnel Workplace Charging for Plug-In Electric Vehicles, and Installation Energy Program Summaries (IEPS). These tools combined with more than $2 billion in annual energy projects across the shore enterprise have helped ensure commanders at all levels better understand their energy security mission gaps and enables them to meet mission demands while posturing installations for future challenges.
Innovative solutions such as the recently developed N4 Tool Suite enabled the Navy to jettison a mix of outdated and cumbersome tools for a modern, integrated web-enabled application. The tool suite allows regions and installations to track energy projects, develop energy plans, identify energy gaps and monitor progress more effectively from an energy dashboard.
“For an effective Energy Program across 10 regions and 71 installations, the Navy must develop tools and leaders to close installation gaps and execute projects in a timely manner. Today’s energy program ensures the tools are in place to enable accountability, responsibility and ownership at every level of command,” added Benson.
