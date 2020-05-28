MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves are an unavoidable part of Navy life. Whether you're getting ready to do your first one or you're a seasoned pro, the process can be stressful because it has so many components.
Making it easier for Sailors to execute a PCS move is a high priority, as part of the Navy’s pay and personnel transformation efforts.
So the Navy created the MyPCS Mobile app. MyPCS Mobile can help ease the stress during a PCS move, whether it's from the usual causes or COVID-19.
With the onset of COVID-19, the Department of Defense issued a stop-movement directive on official travel. Most Sailors with PCS orders now experience more stress due to the additional expenses, as their orders are canceled, postponed, or modified. A new COVID-19 Guidance Link has been added to the MyPCS Mobile Checklist on the Shipping Household Goods page.
MyPCS Mobile offers greater choice and control during the moving process, and it provides information and resources needed to plan and execute a PCS move. Sailors can access MyPCS Mobile via MyNavy Portal at https://my.navy.mil/ and clicking on the “Quick Links” tab and the blue MyPCS link.
MyPCS Mobile can be downloaded directly from the MyNavy App Locker at (https://www.applocker.navy.mil) and can be used from any mobile device. No matter which way you access MyPCS Mobile, you can choose to log on with a Common Access Card (CAC) or sign up for CAC-free access.
The Basics
When a Sailor receives orders, their information is populated in MyPCS Mobile. When logging in the first time, there will be questions on the number of dependents, traveling with a pet, shipping a vehicle, or doing a Personally Procured Move (formerly known as a Do-it-Yourself / DITY move).
After these questions are answered, a screen shows links to the PCS Checklist, Travel Voucher, and Orders. A fourth link for a new Travel Entitlements Calculator was added May 15.
The “View Orders” icon allows Sailors to view a copy of their full orders as well as something called lean orders. The lean order gives all the essential information required to make the PCS move a streamlined, simplified, and plain language format. Both can be downloaded and printed.
A travel voucher must be turned in within five days of arrival at the new duty station; clicking on the “Voucher” icon will bring you to all the electronic forms you need to fill out. Some of the basic information from the orders will already be there, but changes can be made. This section also includes a travel itinerary and travel details. Additionally, travel receipts can be uploaded.
Finally, MyPCS Mobile lets the Sailor send the completed voucher and receipts to the servicing Command and Pay Personnel Administrator (CPPA) for final processing.
Checklists
People who have made several moves often make checklists of things they need to do. But for many, those checklists can be difficult to make, update, and track.
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were PCS checklists, such as the ones available for renovation projects or weddings?
Guess what? There is! MyPCS Mobile has almost everything that you need to make and plan your move.
One of the biggest benefits of the MyPCS Mobile is the PCS Checklist. The sections are broken down by six, three, and one months prior to a move; one week prior to a move; week of arrival, and then one month after the move.
Each section is broken down into small steps/tasks that are simple to understand and easy to accomplish. There are areas where decisions will need to be made, reminders, tips, and other topics should be discussed with financial specialists, family members, and/or people at either the old or new commands.
Each step/task will have a due date and a status so that what has been done, what is in progress, and what hasn’t been started yet can be seen. This entire checklist can also be printed out.
Budget
One of the critical areas in all moves is the budget. The very first section of the checklist is all about entitlements and budgeting. This section has a complete list of entitlements Sailors might be eligible for and short descriptions of each.
This also tells Sailors who they should meet with during the move (such as their CPPA and transportation office); where to go for more information. It gives links to resources useful for helping with moving budgets and even offers a short online course from the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), “Money and the Move.”
Travel Entitlements
The fourth icon is the Travel Entitlements Calculator, designed to help Sailors make decisions about the move options available. It enables them to estimate PCS travel entitlements using their personal mobile devices.
Sailors will need to verify or answer a few questions such as which dependents are traveling; selecting Dislocation Allowance (DLA) type; estimated mileage between duty stations; and what kind of quarters will be used at the new duty station, etc.
Using these answers, the Travel Entitlements Calculator will compute total travel days authorized; estimate the DLA and flat per diem total; the PCS mileage total; and provide a total entitlements estimate based on the Sailor’s paygrade, marital status, separating/retiring status, and Sailor inputs from the questionnaire.
It also provides links to Joint Travel Regulations, the Defense Travel Management Office, DLA rate, and additional allowances.
Hands-On Training
Additionally, interactive training packages have been added to MyPCS Mobile. Training is available for MyPCS Checklist, My PCS Orders, MyPCS Travel Voucher, and MyPCS Travel Entitlements. The interactive training may be found at https://np2.nav.mil under training, then under MyPCS UPK Training.
MyPCS Mobile is designed to be convenient, easy to use, and a time saver. Whether Sailors have moved many times or are making their PCS move, MyPCS Mobile can be extremely helpful in clarifying budgets and reducing the stress that comes with moving.
MyPCS Mobile can be accessed three different ways:
- MyNavy Portal: https://mynavy.mil
- Navy App Locker: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/#!/apps
- MyNavy Portal (NMP) Quick Links: https://my.navy.mil/quick-links.html
For more information contact the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Contact Center at (833) 330-MNCC (6622), via email at askmncc@navy.mil
