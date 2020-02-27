VIRGINIA BEACH
The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Ship's Store Program recently branded its 100th ship's store onboard USS Port Royal (CG 73), stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
“We started renovating ship's stores to look and feel more like NEX stores ashore seven years ago,” said Scott Gray, vice president of NEXCOM’s Ship's Store Program. “In addition to looking more like the NEX, the stores offer more products for sale and are now merchandised together to make it easier for the Sailors to find what they’re looking for quickly.
"Once a ship's store has been renovated, sales increase, on average, by 25%. The increase in sales and profits benefit the Sailors onboard the ship through funding for afloat recreation needs," Gray said.
In 2013, NEXCOM’s Ship's Store Program and Store Operations, along with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Centers, embarked on an ambitious partnership to brand fleet ship's stores. The goal of the branding was to give each ship's store a more vibrant and professional visual presentation as well as provide professional merchandising training to the ship's retail services specialist (RS) personnel onboard.
Currently, there are 34 ship's stores in the fleet that remain to be branded.
