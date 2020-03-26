NORFOLK
Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) suspended all in-store vendor and sales events, March 19, including the “ONE DAY SALE” scheduled for March 21 at Navy Exchange (NEX) locations worldwide.
NEXCOM is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force and the suspension of in-store vendor and sales events will remain until May 11.
“This decision was made in an abundance of caution to encourage CDC social distancing recommendations and ensure the health and safety of our patrons,” said Rear Adm (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, CEO of Navy Exchange Service Command. “Please be aware, you may continue to see and receive printed NEX sales flyers until March 29, as flyers were created 8-10 weeks ago. Due to this long lead time, some of the items in the flyers may fall under the two item limitation policy. we ask for your understanding during this time.”
During the suspension all special sales prices both in-store and online will be honored by the NEX and all purchases made on myNavyExchange.com will receive free standard shipping.
All NEX stores will remain open for business, although some will operate on restricted hours and have implemented occupancy limitations. Closures, occupancy limitations and hours of operation will be listed on the individual store’s Facebook page and on myNavyExchange.com.
NEXCOM is diligently working with vendors and military resale partners, through the Joint Buying Alliance, to procure essential products. and all NEX stores have now limited purchase quantities of certain products to ensure availability to the maximum number of patrons.
NEXCOM is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force, their families, and our patrons. For questions regarding your NEX please contact 877-810-9030 or 001-877-432-1736 from overseas.
