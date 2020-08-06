ARABIAN SEA
Active and reserve Sailors now have an extra month to complete their Professional Military Knowledge Eligibility Exam (PMK-EE) ahead of the fall advancement exam cycle, as the Navy has extended the deadline for completion from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.
The deadline extension was announced in NAVADMIN 216/20 released on July 30.
The extension is for the upcoming cycle only and was made because of technical issues, which may have hindered some Sailors’ in being marked as PMK-EE complete in the Fleet Management and Planning System (FLTMPS), the message said.
Passing this military knowledge exam is required for sailors in order to be eligible for advancement to the next paygrade. However, it must only be passed once at each paygrade level and is not required for each subsequent advancement cycle.
Earlier this month, NAVADMIN 201/20 announced that PMK-EE deadlines for all future exams would be the first day of the month preceding the month in which the exams are to be given.
The new deadline schedule will now start Dec. 1 when all active duty E-6 Sailors must have their PMK-EE complete for the January E-7 exam.
Here’s a look at how all future PMK-EE deadlines are scheduled:
-January AD/FTS E7 NWAE cycle – prior to Dec. 1 of the previous year
-February SELRES E4/5/6/7 NWAE cycle – prior to Jan. 1 of the same year
-March AD/FTS E4/5/6 NWAE cycle – prior to Feb. 1 of the same year
-August SELRES E4/5/6 NWAE cycle – prior to Jul. 1 of the same year
-September AD/FTS E4/5/6 NWAE cycle - prior to Aug. 1 of the same year.
For more information on PMK-EE, visit MyNavy Portal (MNP), under ‘Career & Life Events’, then ‘Advancement & Promotion,’ then click the PMK-EE link. There, Sailors can download a PMK-EE smart sheet with supplemental guidance.
For additional questions or concerns not found on MNP, contact the MyNavy Career Center Help Desk at 1-833-330-6622 or email askmncc@navy.mil.
