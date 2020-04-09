MILLINGTON, Tenn.
If you lose your Common Access Card or it’s set to expire during the next two months, you’ll have to make an appointment to get a new one; no walk-ins will be allowed.
It’s another shift of Navy policy, designed to protect Sailors, families, civilian employees, contractors, and retirees during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
NAVADMIN 097/20 directs all Navy Real-time Automated Personnel Identification System offices, known as RAPIDS sites, to only issue or reissue Common Access Cards to those with scheduled appointments. While the policy is in place, no walk-in customers will be allowed for any card issue.
Each Navy RAPIDS site will screen arriving customers by asking basic health screening questions prior to entry. Also, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safe-distance guidelines will be maintained for the safety and health of staff and customers.
Appointments are made through the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler at https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil. To locate your nearest RAPIDS center, visit www.dmdc.osd.mil/rsl.
Priority for appointments will be given those with time sensitive situations, the message said. This includes active duty members whose CAC has been lost, stolen or is expiring within the next 60 days as well as newly retired members and dependents with cards expiring within the next 30 days.
For those unable to schedule an appointment online for CAC PIN resets, a controlled walk-in process for will be available for this service only.
For more information read NAVADMIN 097/20 at www.npc.navy.mil
