WASHINGTON
Navy installations continue to prove that national defense operations and readiness can be accomplished while maintaining environmental stewardship.
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) and Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) recently recognized six Navy installations with this year’s environmental awards for executing environmental management programs and strategies that support the expansion of the Navy’s mission requirements and build trust with internal and external stakeholders while demonstrating innovation and cost-effectiveness.
“Commander, Navy Installations Command is committed to supporting the fleet while remaining good stewards of the environment,” said Brock Durig, environmental program director for the Navy’s shore enterprise. “Our installations do a phenomenal job of ensuring that the Navy can complete its mission and maintain readiness while not adversely impacting our nation’s environment and by preserving our natural and cultural resources.”
Winners of the 2020 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Awards of include:
Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach: Natural Resources Conservation - Small Installation category;
Naval Station Great Lakes: Natural Resources Conservation - Individual/Team category;
Naval Air Station Whiting Field: Environmental Quality Non-Industrial Installation category;
Naval Base Kitsap: Sustainability - Industrial Installation category;
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown: Environmental Restoration – Installation category;
Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake: Cultural Resources Management – Large Installation category.
The winners at the SECNAV competition went on to compete with other Services at the SECDEF level. Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake won the 2020 SECDEF Environmental Awards in their respective categories.
Naval Base Kitsap garnered the award for successfully reducing the amount of petroleum-based fuel in the installation’s fleet of non-military vehicles by using alternative fuels and electricity. Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake won the award for completing earthquake damage assessment, recovery and renovation efforts of its curation facility, where over 80 percent of Navy Region Southwest’s historic artifacts are contained, following the largest earthquakes in California in the last 20 years.
“The winning teams should be proud of not only winning these competitive and prestigious awards, but also for contributing to the preservation of our environment and conservation of our natural resources,” Durig said. “All CNIC installations work to achieve these same goals, and our sincere gratitude and thanks goes out to the military and civilian personnel of Team CNIC for a job well done."
Commander, Navy Installations Command’s area of operations encompasses the globe, across 10 regions and 71 bases with more than 53,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.
