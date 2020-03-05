WASHINGTON
The Navy is launching a new program that will advise Sailors and their families of potential adversarial threats in the digital domain.
The central mission of the Identity Management Program—outlined in NAVADMIN 047/20—is to create policy and training that will mitigate risks and vulnerabilities of personal online use and provide commanders at all levels with a certified workforce to man the online battlespace against adversarial activity.
“Modern technology has forever changed the way we conduct warfare and how we conduct our personal lives,” said Vice Adm. John Nowell, the chief of naval personnel. “Our adversaries will use every means possible to weaken our capabilities, to include targeting Sailors on their personal social media accounts. As we are taught in all of our security training, we must remain vigilant to ensure we protect ourselves and the critical operational information of the Fleet.”
Immediate actions of the program will encompass the review and modification of current distribution practices for enlisted advancements, officer promotions, program selections, and command assignments.
“In the era of Great Power Competition, we have a responsibility to ask ourselves whether past practices make good sense in the current operating environment,” said Geoff Tokajer, director of the U.S. Navy’s identity management program. “Current practices provide our adversaries with everything they need to conduct surveillance and compile target lists - we are changing that.”
Program leaders are directing Sailors to the Navy Social Media Handbook 2019 for the best information until follow-on guidance is distributed. They list a few key tips for using social media:
Know who you are following
Know who is following you
Think about the information you are giving out before posting on social media
Access the Navy Social Media Handbook 2019 online here:
https://www.navy.mil/ah_online/OPSEC/docs/Policy/Navy_Social_Media_Handbook_2019.pdf
Additional training and policy changes will be coming incrementally in the following months.
More information can be found in NAVADMIN 047/20.
