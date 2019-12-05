FALLS CHURCH, Va.
After years of work, Navy Medicine achieved a 44% decrease in opioid prescriptions for Sailors, Marines and families between the years of 2013 and 2018, with 15% of the decrease taking place in 2017 and 2018 alone.
“This is a milestone achievement,” said Deputy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Terry J. Moulton. “We are a couple steps closer in our work to reduce the opioid crisis, and we won’t stop the hard work yet.”
Prior to the crisis, prescribing opioids was standard practice for controlling moderate to severe pain. Research and substantial evidence of addiction and overdose, including many deaths has forced the health care industry, including Navy Medicine, to rethink the way opioids are used and prescribed.
Using research, Navy Medicine instituted several programs and changes to decrease the overall number of opioid prescriptions and better monitor patients on long-term opioid therapy.
One such program signed March 14, 2018, by Rear Adm. Moulton, was the long-term opioid therapy safety program instruction. This instruction established policies and training designed to enhance the safety of long-term opioid therapy patients.
Navy Medicine also implemented the Navy’s Comprehensive Pain Management Program (NCPMP) that supports the readiness mission by ensuring active duty Sailors, Marines and their families are receiving the appropriate level of care. The program also ensures those individuals have alternative pharmacologic treatment to ensure improved qualities of life.
Between 2017 and 2018 long-term opioid therapy patients saw a 24% reductions of opioid prescriptions at seven Navy military treatment facilities.
The NCPMP continues to proactively mitigate the risks of opioid use for patients suffering from chronic pain. Through the long-term opioid therapy safety initiative, the NCPMP has employed a strategic approach to address the challenges posed by pain.
Navy has not identified a broader opioid abuse problem within its patient population. In 2015 and 2016, opioid misuse among active duty service members was 7.5 to 10 times lower than the rate of the general U.S. population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.