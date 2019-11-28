Capt. Carolyn Rice, center-left, executive officer of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), and other NMCP leadership hold a sign to greet Sailors, Marines, and other medical and support staff after they disembark the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) after returning to Naval Station Norfolk following a five month deployment, Nov. 15. Comfort worked with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems, including those strained by an increase in cross-border migrants.