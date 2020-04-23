WASHINGTON
Service members and families now have access to virtual events and informational resources readily available at their fingertips.
Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) recently launched Navy MWR at Home – Stay Connected, which is a one-stop website designed to help keep military community members up-to-date and even entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our Navy [Morale, Welfare and Recreation] MWR programs and services have been canceled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, and like the rest of the nation, our customers are staying home,” said James Baker, director of CNIC’s fleet readiness division, which oversees all MWR programs at Navy bases throughout the world. “The resources available on the Navy MWR at Home Web site encourage our customers to stay active, stay informed, and stay connected.”
The site, which is available at www.navymwr.org/navy-mwr-at-home/, went live on March 26. It includes information on cooking, entertainment, fitness, kids’ educational resources, digital library access, recreation and virtual travel. It also provides information and resources on other Fleet and Family Readiness programs, such as the Fleet and Family Support Center, Navy Housing and Navy Wounded Warrior.
“Through the Navy MWR at Home website, our customers can read a book in our digital library, work out using one of our fitness apps, and gather the family to watch daily surprise videos from musicians, comedians, magicians and other entertainers,” said Refugio Orozco, head of CNIC’s fleet and family readiness marketing and communications branch.
“People can try some new recipes in our cooking section, or travel the world virtually through online content from museums, theme parks, and historic sites,” Orozco said. “Whatever you want, Navy MWR has lots of ways to help keep you and your family connected!”
