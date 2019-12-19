PENSACOLA, Fla.
The Navy posthumously advanced Airman Mohammed S. Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron S. Walters to Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 3rd Class Dec. 12.
Haitham and Walters, along with Ens. Joshua K. Watson, were killed during the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.
“These sailors exhibited the finest warrior ethos and quick decision-making that undoubtedly saved many lives,” said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. “They took action when it was needed most, with the same skill and professionalism that they’d exhibited throughout their service to our nation.”
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday expressed similar sentiments.“These young Sailors represent the best of who we are as a Navy,” Gilday said. “It is right and fitting that we posthumously advance them to petty officers.”
Earlier this week, Modly proclaimed Haitham and Walters as naval aircrewmen by awarding them their Wings of Gold. He also proclaimed Watson as a naval aviator, and awarded him Wings of Gold as well.
Naval Aircrewmen Mechanical are members of a fixed-wing integrated-tactical crew who perform primary in-flight and ground duties as aircraft flight engineers/crew chiefs, loadmasters, reel operators and aircraft readiness managers.
NASC provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development, and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nation officers and enlisted students to be combat quality aviation professionals, and deliver them at the right time, in the right numbers, to be the forces their nation needs.
