Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Five (NEPMU-5) was awarded the 2019 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) Force Health Protection (FHP) Award at the association’s annual meeting and dinner event, Dec. 5.
The FHP award recognizes the significant contributions made by an organization to ensure exceptional health services are provided to the men and women of the armed services and veterans, thereby ensuring mission readiness and optimal health functionality at all times. Force health protection extends beyond standard military medicine and includes preventive measures to combat diseases often caused by environmental disasters.
"It was an honor to be present to receive the Force Health Protection Team Award on behalf of NEPMU-5,” said Capt. Peter Obenauer, NEPMU-5 officer in charge. “The award is a reflection of the significant, tangible impact the NEPMU-5 team has on the health and readiness of our service members.”
“It was humbling to hear the senior leaders of military medicine speak so highly of the NEPMU-5 Sailors and the work they do,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman JanMichael Columna, NEPMU-5 senior enlisted leader. “I am proud of our critical role in operational readiness across the fleet, and to hear that pride reflected across the leadership in attendance was one of the most gratifying moments for me personally, because it solidifies the hard work and dedication our Sailors do daily to execute the unit’s mission.”
Capt. Robert (Bob) Hawkins, commander, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, and NEPMU-5’s Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC), was equally proud of the unit and acknowledged the hard work that led to award. "The Navy's preventive medicine units really are the tip-of-the-spear when it comes to meeting the force health protection needs of the Fleet. Taking it one step further, I'd say that successfully providing that support hinges on the high quality work performed by our preventive medicine units and supporting expertise," said Hawkins. "The leadership and staff at NEPMU-5 have done an outstanding job helping to ensure the health and readiness of the Sailors and Marines in their AOR. I couldn't be more proud of their efforts. This award is the culmination of the work that they do day-in and day-out."
AMSUS, The Society of Federal Health Professionals, is a non-profit member-based educational and professional development association serving the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security, federal health professionals and their families, our industry partners and advocates for advancing health for all - particularly through interagency collaboration. AMSUS honors the contributions of outstanding federal healthcare professionals through their annual awards program.
