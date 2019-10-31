The Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC), along with Veterans Affairs, the Office of Personnel Management, and other Department of Defense (DoD) organizations are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to host a Facebook event in support of the 2019 Tobacco Free Days , November 4-18.
Tobacco Free Days is a two-week Facebook event sponsored by the CDC that offers tools to help individuals quit all forms of tobacco.
“The Tobacco Free Days Facebook event offers active duty Service members, retirees, veterans, civilian employees and their loved ones free resources and tools to help them quit all forms of tobacco,” said Dr. Mark Long, health promotion tobacco program manager, NMCPHC.
Participants will receive information and tips to help them through their "quit journey," including planning and preparing to quit, setting a quit date, learning how to deal with triggers and cravings, and much more.
“Last year, the Tobacco Free Days event was a huge success,” said Long. “We had numerous participants and many quit using tobacco during the Facebook Event.”
According to Long, the success of the event is especially noteworthy, given the fact that tobacco use is currently higher among military service members than the rest of the U.S. population.
Individuals interested in participating in the 2019 Tobacco Fee Days Facebook event can register online at: facebook.com/cdctobaccofree/.
