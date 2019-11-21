MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Change can be a challenging and frustrating process at times. It can also be a breath of fresh air and bring about positive outcomes. Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) is facing these aspects of change as they undergo a transformation process. While streamlining the recruiting command structure, this transformation is expected to move NRC from having two geographically responsible regions, Region East and Region West, to three regions.
The third region will eventually be established as Region Central with its own designated area of responsibility. Currently, NRC is referring to the new region as Region Three. Established in April 2016 between regions East and West, Region Three is intended to help change how Navy Recruiting Districts (NRD) operate, introducing them to a new, more streamlined model of recruiting.
This transformed model restructured the NRD recruiting process. The new process splits recruiters’ tasks into three separate recruiting disciplines; talent scouts, assessing, and onboarding. Under the old NRD construct, recruiters had to focus on and be experts in all of the aspects of the three disciplines. However, under the new concept recruiters refine their focus to the specified discipline they work under. Once an NRD has transformed into the new model, it is rebranded from an NRD to a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG).
“Region Three transforms NRDs to lessen the workload and enhance work-life balance for recruiters,” said Chief Navy Counselor Scott McBride, region recruiting tactics instructor. “In this day and age, it’s not feasible for one person to handle all the tasks anymore.”
Currently the goal of Region Three is to lead NRDs through the transformation process, streamline their recruiting workflows, and enable recruiters to focus on their strengths under the new NTAG model. An NRD will fall under Region Three when it begins the transformation process. The command will receive training and restructuring for approximately one year until they are established as an NTAG and then will return to their original region.
“We slowly but surely grew over the years,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Jason Medeiros, Region Three leading petty officer. “During that time, we continued to transform one NRD to the next, just going down the line.”
Transforming isn’t a black and white process. There are many different factors to an NRD that effect how they do business. How a command is spread out geographically can make a difference. How many recruiting stations they have across a region and how many recruiters they have manning those stations are additional factors. Moreover, McBride said there are personality and cultural elements that come into play during the transformation as well.
“The hardest part of transforming an NRD to an NTAG is the culture shift,” said McBride. “We’re taking a crew from a mentality of ‘this is how we’ve been doing things for the last 40 years’ and we say ‘this is how we’re going to do it.’ Creating that culture and getting that buy-in from these transforming commands can be difficult.”
So far 10 NRDs have transformed to NTAGs, and 16 more are slated to transform with a completion date of 2021. Once all the NRDs have become NTAGs, Region Three’s primary transformation mission will be complete and the region will rebrand itself as Region Central. Like regions East and West, Region Central will have its own NTAGs that are geographically located in its new area of responsibility.
“We are still working the precise details for Region Central, and while we have a solid idea of the future, we have to stay flexible,” said McBride. “Watching the transformation from its inception to present state, has been both a challenging and exciting experience.”
Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 16 Navy Recruiting Districts and 10 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,330 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
