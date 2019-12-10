NORFOLK
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 (Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018) Department of the Navy statistical data for the Hampton Roads area today.
The total direct economic impact in FY18 was more than $16 billion, an increase of nearly $2 billion over FY17. Economic numbers were higher, led by a $1.5 billion increase in procurement of goods and services. Annual payroll also saw an increase from nearly $11.4 billion to $11.7 billion from FY17 to FY18.
“Hampton Roads is a critical operational hub for the Navy. The numbers speak volumes to the impact your Navy has on the local economy and it reinforces our strong partnership with the area,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Our men and women homeported here play a much larger role than simply serving our country – they are interwoven into the community we all call home. We are part of the fabric of Hampton Roads, America’s Navy Town.”
The FY18 statistical report captures the amount of direct capital infused into the local Hampton Roads economy as a result of salaries, expenditures and contractual payments for services rendered in support of installation activities. Of note, figures previously recorded for FY17 procurement of goods and services were amended by the Federal Procurement Data System and reflect an adjustment from the previous year’s report. The amended figures increased the FY17 total direct economic impact for Hampton Roads from $13.4 billion to $14.1 billion. The number of Navy ships homeported in Hampton Roads remained the same for FY18.
Due to the transient nature of military personnel, associated supporting civilian staff, and family members, population numbers are in constant fluctuation. Population numbers reflected in this report are considered a reasonable estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.