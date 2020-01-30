Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.