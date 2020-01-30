NORFOLK
Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) announces the release of ZipServe, a new application that allows Reservists to apply for all Reserve order opportunities.
ZipServe is a complete overhaul of the advertising and application process for mobilizations, Annual Training (AT), Active Duty for Training (ADT), Active Duty for Special Work (ADSW) and Definite Recall (DR). It will replace the AdPortal and Mobilization Portal and provide users with a process similar to the private sector.
“ZipServe is one of many applications that are being introduced to Reserve Sailors in an effort to modernize the Reserve Force,” said Rear Adm. John Schommer, commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command. “These capabilities being introduced are a direct result of listening to input from our Reserve Sailors about issues that affect them the most, and responding with tools to make their lives easier.”
In ZipServe, Sailors can apply for multiple opportunities, view enhanced details about each opportunity, and monitor the status of applications. Users will receive email notifications on their application status, including selection, non-selection and changes or cancelations to their active applications.
“Think of ZipServe as your ‘one-stop shop’ for Reserve order opportunities,” said Capt. Michael Leachman, deputy chief of staff for CNRFC’s Information Technology department. “Rather than being limited to using an application from a Navy Reserve activity, Sailors are now able to search and apply for orders by opening up ZipServe from the comfort of their home or mobile device.”
ZipServe is accessible on myNRH, https://www.mynrh.navy.mil, or as an application optimized for mobile access via R2S (currently iOS only).
If you have questions about ZipServe, contact the help desk at ZipServe_Help@navy.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.