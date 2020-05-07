As shown through a screen capture of a Facebook Live broadcast, Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum and Reserve Force Master Chief Chris Kotz, top left, conduct the 2019 Reserve Sailor of the Year (RSOY) announcement ceremony using the Department of Defense Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR) for Teleworking program. Hosted from the Navy Yard in Washington, McCollum and Kotz were joined virtually by the five RSOY finalists and family members. The CVR platform provided a unique opportunity to accomplish the RSOY two-day selection board process and ceremony during the COVID-19 national emergency.