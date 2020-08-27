NORFOLK
Electronics Technician 1st Class Christopher Staggs, a Navy Reservist assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 2 in Norfolk, Va., spent the majority of his naval and civilian career in the aviation community working on planes.
Staggs started his career in 2002 by working on F-14 and F/A-18C/E aircraft before separating from the Navy in 2007. He returned in 2011 as a Navy Reservist and is attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 84 on active duty orders.
Prior to serving at CTF-84, Staggs worked as a Coast Guard contractor working on their patrol and surveillance aircraft.
“I followed my aviation career out of the Navy and into the Coast Guard,” Staggs said. “The civilian side involved more of a level of project management, while with CTF-84 it is more information technology and system administrative tasking. My heart is in aviation, but I think I enjoy them both equality.”
CTF-84 became a component of CSG-2 when it was reestablished Sept. 30, 2019. Staggs was part of that initial component that helped with the reestablishment.
“I think it’s amazing. I’ve never personally been part of a reestablishment or establishment of any kind,” Staggs said. “After seeing where we were and where we are now, I believe moving forward we’ll continue to have a great team for Group 2.”
As an Electronics Technician, Staggs is specially trained in electrical engineering, computers and aerospace. He helps operate and manage the electronics systems and subsystems of the world’s most advanced ships and aircraft, as well as on bases ashore.
“I enjoy working with CSG-2, and because we get to coordinate with a lot of communities in the fleet; surface, air, submarine, intelligence,” Staggs said. “I find it very satisfying. We get to see the big picture by talking to all these different communities.”
CSG-2 is assigned for theater undersea warfare operations in order to help maintain America’s maritime superiority.
