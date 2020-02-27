PENSACOLA, Fla.
The Navy’s Center for Language, Regional Expertise and Culture (CLREC), a directorate of the Center for Information Warfare Training’s (CIWT), released a new version of its Navy Global Deployer application (app) for mobile devices, Feb. 21.
The refresh provides an updated look; 27 additional Navy Every Deployment – Global Engagement (EDGE) and Cultural Orientation Training (COT) courses; 24 new Language Jumpstart Guides; and 4 new languages in the Phrases section!
The Navy Global Deployer app is a Ready Relevant Learning tool that supports the Navy’s requirements for cultural orientation and language familiarization training. The app provides users with training and information on 62 countries and territories.
The app helps users understand foreign cultures, social norms, and taboos. It builds cross-cultural competence to facilitate mission success, whether the mission is a high-level engagement, liberty, or an overseas permanent change of station. It also provides useful information on language, history, geography, people and ethnic groups, religious institutions and social norms, as well as culturally appropriate behavior.
Users may download country-specific content and delete it after use, making room on the device for other content. The app’s country-specific information is divided into the following sections:
• Cultural Orientation Training – EDGE courses, COT courses, and Operational Cultural Awareness Training (OCAT) presentations.
• Culture Card – Quick-reference guides covering each country’s history, language, and culture.
• Professional Etiquette Guide – One-page executive summary on meeting and greeting, cultural values, nonverbal gestures, etc.
• Language Phrases – Useful, common phrases with audio recordings to assist pronunciation.
• Language Guides – Links to free, on-line resources for learning foreign languages.
• Language Jumpstart Guides – Basic information about a language and its grammar.
EDGE prepares users for assignments in the overseas fleet concentration areas of Bahrain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Spain. As a bonus, EDGE courses and videos for Culture Shock, Basic and Advanced Cross-Cultural Competence, and the strategically important countries of China, Iran, and Russia.
COT prepares Sailors for shorter-term deployments and engagements. All EDGE and COT courses allow Sailors to record course completion in their Electronic Training Jacket directly from the app!
The new CLREC Navy Global Deployer app offers an all-in-one approach to learning about a country, its people, their culture, and their language(s).
This app includes the countries and territories of: Afghanistan; Albania; Australia; Bahrain; Brazil; Bulgaria; Cameroon; Chile; China; Colombia; Croatia; Cuba; Cyprus; Djibouti; Egypt; France; Georgia; Germany; Greece; Guam; Guatemala; Honduras; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Iran; Israel; Italy; Ivory Coast; Japan; Jordan; Kuwait; Malaysia; Mexico; Micronesia; Niger; Nigeria; Okinawa; Oman; Panama; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Qatar; Romania; Russia; Rwanda; Saudi Arabia; Senegal; Serbia; Sierra Leone; Singapore; Slovenia; Somalia; South Korea; Spain; Thailand; UAE; Uganda; Ukraine; and Vietnam.
The app is available for download from the iTunes and Google Play online stores. To find the free app, search key words such as "CLREC" and "Navy Global Deployer" in the app stores or a web browser. Sailors can also find this app and many other Navy apps at https://www.applocker.navy.mil.
The U.S. Navy Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) produced the app and Tracen Technologies Inc., a company that specializes in integrated mobile and web solutions, was the software developer.
The CLREC team delivers training on foreign cultures and languages to prepare Navy personnel for global engagements to strengthen ties with enduring allies and cultivate relationships with emerging partners.
For more information, contact CLREC at culturetraining@navy.mil or languagetraining@navy.mil or 850-452-6736, DSN 459.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.