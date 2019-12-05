NORFOLK
The crew of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Floating Dry-Dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) recently passed a material inspection by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), certifying the dock as materially ready and safe for continued use.
For the past 75 years, Dynamic has served as an auxiliary floating dry dock, capable of lifting ships out of the water for inspections and repairs. The dock was delivered to the U.S. Navy March 11, 1944, and with the exception of USS Constitution, is the oldest active vessel in the fleet.
In preparing the dry dock for inspection, the vessel underwent a seven-month maintenance availability that included ultrasonic testing, tank inspections, and equipment preservations and repairs. Although Port Operations at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story provided barge and crane support, the overhaul was successfully completed in house by Dynamic’s 28 Sailors and MARMC’s Quality Assurance and Production teams.
“This is work typically done by an outside maintenance activity in the shipyards,” said Lt. Cmdr. Seth Hall, Dynamic commanding officer. “We were able to use our own resources at MARMC to get this done.”
The commanding officer agreed. “Keeping a World War II era craft mission capable has its challenges. INSURV just validated that MARMC and Dynamic were not just up for that challenge, but that they excelled,” said Capt. Tim Barney. “Our mission is to fix ships and this certification helps us keep our Landing Craft Units and other small vessels mission capable.”
Today, Dynamic remains as ready as ever with its longevity not only a testament to the Sailors who serve aboard her today, but also to those who have in the past.
“If you think about it, many of the sailors that served aboard her 75 years ago were young 18-year-olds just coming into the Navy; they would be 93-year-olds today," Hall said. "Those Sailors and all those who served after are the reason this vessel remains operational today."
MARMC is a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command and provides critical intermediate-level maintenance and fleet technical assistance for surface ships, including the maintenance and operations of the dry dock Dynamic. MARMC also provides oversight for all private sector maintenance to surface ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.
