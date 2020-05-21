MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Selection, advancement and continuation boards are all set to restart July 1st, ensuring that Sailors across the fleet are in no way disadvantaged by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) delays to the original board dates.
“Our overriding commitment is that no Sailor will be disadvantaged by the delay in boards,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, commander, Navy Personnel Command. “Although the boards were postponed, those who are selected for promotion can expect to be assigned the original date of rank and receive any back pay and allowances they’re warranted.”
Boards were originally postponed on March 18th to ensure the safety of all board participants. Since then, numerous risk mitigation precautions have been included in a comprehensive restart plan to minimize health risk during the board process. Navy also continues to expand the number of administrative selection boards conducted via virtual means.
“As in our decision to postpone the boards and now in our plans for restart, we carefully assess the COVID-19 risk and will take the necessary precautions going forward to ensure the health and safety of all participants so we can accomplish the selection board mission,” said Hughes.
Sailors’ Official Military Personnel Files will be reviewed as of the original board convening date and their eligibility will remain the same.
Deadlines for letters to the board remain the same as originally set, except for the Reserve E-7 Board, which now has a deadline of May 18, 2020 to compensate for delays in their eligibility determination. The remaining deadlines remain the same to maintain a fair and impartial balance across the fleet, but Sailors are encouraged to submit a letter if they feel their eligibility is unclear.
The restart plan will enable enlisted advancement board results to be approved and announced within 30 days of a board adjourning. Officer promotion boards require additional reviews and results are expected to be approved and announced 100 days after a board adjourns.
Board members and recorders are still needed, and those who meet the eligibility requirements are urged to submit applications as soon as possible.
For more information, read NAVADMIN 144/20 at www.npc.navy.mil.
The latest DoD policies can be found at: https://www.defense.gov/explore/spotlight/coronavirus.
