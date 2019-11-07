VIRGINIA BEACH
Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) marked a major renovation milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Walker Hall Building, Dam Neck Annex, Oct. 21.
Highlights of the $570,000 project, which began in May 2019 and completed last month, included classroom and office modifications to support the command, staff and students.
NSSATC was established earlier this year, along with 14 advanced administration, supply, and logistics courses relocated from Norfolk Naval Base to Dam Neck Annex falling under their supervision. To support the transition, the building upgrade included standing up and completely outfitting personnel, furniture, IT equipment and support, and facilities requirements for eight electronic classrooms and five office spaces for staff.
The event’s speaker, Capt. Milton Troy, III, commanding officer of Center for Service Support (CSS) and NSSATC, highlighted the efforts of those involved in the major move.
“An enormous effort was successfully undertaken to manage all courses from both Norfolk and Dam Neck during the disruptive transition period,” said Troy. “Significant coordination was required to locate temporary training locations, notify students and ensure minimal disruption in scheduled convenes. From start to finish, the entire project was successfully managed by a high functioning team, which included personnel from CSS, NSSATC and Training Support Center Hampton Roads [TSC-HR]. It is hard to overstate this remarkable accomplishment which was completed in 5 months with virtually no impact to mission.”
Robert J. Walker Hall was the prior home of Operations Specialist "A" School at Fleet Combat Training Center, Atlantic, Dam Neck, and was dedicated on September 21, 1990. The facility is 120,000 square feet, and had 36 classrooms, 20 laboratories and 15 offices, making it the largest school at Dam Neck. Today, Walker Hall has eight tenant commands to include Naval Education Training Command N7, TSC-HR, NSSATC, Naval Leadership and Ethics Center and Information Warfare Training Command, with 30 classrooms, eight labs, and 46 offices. TSC-HR Student Management Office handles 228 courses for Dam Neck Annex, of which, 25 are located at Walker Hall and processes in excess of 16,500 students annually.
NSSATC is responsible for the Advanced Administration courses, Advanced Supply and Logistics courses, Navy Instructor Training Course, Command Career Counselor, Command Managed Equal Opportunity Manager, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor, and Alcohol and Drug Abuse for Managers and Supervisors.
The command also oversees the curriculum and program management for LifeSkills, which is delivered at "A" school locations to all Sailors between graduation from Recruit Training Command and the start of their technical training pipeline. Furthermore, NSSATC develops content for Navy general military training (GMT) topics and hosts all approved GMT lessons on the MyNavy Portal and Navy eLearning websites.
NSSATC plays a vital role in today's fleet, and its graduates go on to become subject matter expert instructors on ships and commands throughout the world.
