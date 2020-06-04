WASHINGTON
Commander, Navy Installations Command held a change of command ceremony at the Forge Building, CNIC Headquarters, on board the Washington Navy Yard, D.C., May 29.
Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, relieved Vice Adm. Mary M. Jackson, who hails from Wimberley, Texas, as CNIC commander. Prior to taking command at CNIC, Lindsey was the Commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.
The ceremony, which was presided over by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, exercised physical distancing standards due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Today is a celebration of the incredible career of Vice Adm. Mary Jackson,” Gilday said. “She has been a trail-blazer for women, a role model for us all, and our Navy is better for her time on watch. I know Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey will carry Mary's momentum forward at CNIC to strengthen our naval power from the shore, which has helped make us into the premier force we are today."
Jackson, who served 32 years in the Navy and was the CNIC commander since March 31, 2017, expressed her gratitude to the Sailors and civilians throughout the shore enterprise for their efforts during her tenure. Her remarks focused on the sanctity of the mission, the sanctity of the people and the sanctity of the team.
“Our Navy installations and shore enterprise are relevant and foundational. Let’s never forget that we touch every other enterprise, and by extension, every family member and every veteran, and those communities that surround our installations. Our installations are a critical link to our Navy’s ability to generate power and presence,” said Jackson. “Serving as your commander of the Shore Enterprise has been the highlight of my career, and it is an honor that I will forever treasure.”
Under Jackson’s leadership, the men and women of CNIC earned the Meritorious Unit Commendation, an award issued by the Navy for valorous or meritorious achievement or service in combat or non-combat. Officers, enlisted personnel and civilian employees who served on the CNIC headquarters staff during the award dates of March 1, 2017 to May 30, 2020 are authorized to wear the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation.
The citation, signed by Gilday, was read during the change of command ceremony. It praised the men and women of CNIC for “their swift and comprehensive response to natural and man-made disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, active shooter events and the Coronavirus 2019 pandemic mitigated damage, prevented loss of life, delivered assistance to families and rapidly restored fleet operations and strategic missions.”
Other notable accomplishments highlighted in the MUC were CNICs’ work on Fleet and Family Readiness, the Wounded Warrior Games, Navy Family Framework Governance Board, Privatized housing, merging with Naval Facilities Engineering Command into a single Budget Submitting Office, and the sustained superior performance of our Navy Security Force and first responders.
“I have witnessed you under pressure and through difficult situation, and I’ve seen you work through complex and fast moving issues,” Jackson said to the CNIC team. “I am and will always remain your most loyal advocate!”
Jackson was personally awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for guiding the Navy's shore infrastructure that enabled marked improvements in Fleet readiness.
“She aligned the shore enterprise with the priorities of the Chief of Naval Operations and incorporated future mission growth into every aspect of decision making in order to better sustain the fleet, enable the warfighter, and support the family,” stated the citation.
Jackson was also recognized for pioneering the establishment of an independent, first-ever Internal Review Office to guide Enterprise audit efforts and coordinated the Navy’s Real Property inventory for facilities and infrastructure. This initiative is now recognized as a best practice and a model for implementation within other Navy enterprises.
“I am grateful for these past three years and for this amazing career. Missions far above self, surrounded by superstars, and on a winning team,” said Jackson in closing. “Please keep our Service members, our civilians, and their families who are in harm’s way in your hearts, minds, and prayers. Bless the entire shore enterprise, bless our Gold Star families, Wounded Warriors, and anyone experiencing tragedy and loss. May God bless our Untied States Navy and may God bless America.”
Concluding the ceremony, Lindsey addressed CNIC Headquarters for the first time as the commanding officer, praising Jackson for her time at the CNIC helm.
“I want to thank Vice Adm. Jackson for her superb leadership of the Shore Enterprise and a spectacular Navy career,” Lindsey said. “We all wish her the fairest of winds and the calmest of following seas.”
Next, Lindsey turned his remarks to his new crew. “CNIC,” he said, “it’s an honor and a privilege to command such an amazing group of patriots and to lead an Enterprise that is operating literally around the clock and around the world providing outstanding support to the Fleet, the Fighter and the Family.”
As the Navy's shore integrator, CNIC is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore programs and infrastructure. With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 71 installations, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.
