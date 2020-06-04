From left, Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey exchanges salutes with Vice Adm. Mary M. Jackson, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), as Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, presides over the CNIC change of command ceremony onboard the Washington Navy Yard. Jackson was relieved by Lindsey as the CNIC commander and retires after 32 years of naval service. Under the CNO, CNIC is responsible for providing support services for the fleet, fighter and family with more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel under 10 regions and 71 installations worldwide.