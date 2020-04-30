Salvatore Spano, a local national employee of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Detachment Naples, manufactures a shipping container in the carpentry shop of the supply building aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Jan. 16, 2019. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.