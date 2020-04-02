200303-N-PX557-1000 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 3, 2020) Photo illustration of Navy personnel using a data-analytics dashboard. Pictured: Lt. Joshua Bowman, project officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC). NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.