AH-64 Apache helicopters attached to the U.S. Army Central Command (ARCENT) Task Force Sabre, operate with the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during a joint naval and air integration operation, March 27, 2020. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.