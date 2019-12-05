MILLINGTON, Tenn.
America’s Navy sails into 12 sites across the country in 2020 including five Blue Angels air shows, a NASCAR race and a rodeo, as part of the Navy Week outreach program.
Navy Weeks, coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), are designed to give Americans the opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, with 238 Navy Weeks held in 81 different U.S. markets.
“Navy Weeks showcase the skilled, talented and capable sons and daughters of America who serve in today's Navy, along with some of the innovative technology they use every day,” said Cmdr. Krin Burzynski, NAVCO’s director. “We focus Navy Weeks on communities across the U.S. that often have little-to-no contact with Sailors. We've found that these exchanges help in raising awareness of the Navy, expanding and strengthening community partnerships with the people we serve.”
Navy Weeks are scheduled for the following cities in 2019:
Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 17-23
Tri-Cities, Tenn., March 30-April 5
Abilene, Texas, May 4-10
Trenton, N.J., May 11-17
Dayton, Ohio, June 22-28
Madison, Wis., July 13-19
Seattle, July 27-Aug. 2
Portland, Maine, Aug. 10-16
Salt Lake City, Sept. 14-20
Tulsa, Okla., Oct. 5-11
Montgomery, Ala., Oct. 12-18
Santa Fe, N.M., Nov. 2-8
Navy Weeks bring a variety of events, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements with the public, key influencers, and organizations representing all sectors of the community.
“During a Navy Week, nearly one hundred outreach events are coordinated with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service, and diversity organizations in the city,” said Lt. John Stevens, NAVCO's Navy Week program manager. “Partnering with communities across our nation, we bring in as much of the Navy as we can to raise awareness of our ultimate mission -- protecting our way of life -- and its importance to the public.”
A microcosm of our bigger, better and increasingly networked fleet, the Navy Week program has grown each year since its inception and now incorporates more than 15 activities including:
Senior Navy Leadership (admirals, senior Navy Department civilians, and ship and submarine commanding officers)
The Blue Angels
The Navy “Leap Frogs” Parachute Demonstration Team
The Navy Bands
Divers, Seabees, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams
Naval aviation aircraft and aircrew
Sailors from ships and submarines with namesake ties to Navy Week markets
Sailors from Navy Week markets
Navy Medicine personnel
USS Constitution Sailors and equipment
Naval History and Heritage Command
Meteorological and Oceanographic Command
The Navy Ceremonial Guard
Navy Recruiting Command
The U.S. Naval Academy
Navy Office of Small Business Programs
Navy Week cities are chosen based on a variety of factors, including Gallup data on Navy knowledge and awareness, Navy recruiting data, demographic information, namesake ties of ships and submarines, past outreach history in the market, and geography to ensure events are dispersed across the country.
Last year's Navy Week program, through the execution of more than 1,000 individual outreach events, showcased the Navy, its mission, and its people to a combined audience of almost 200 million Americans – more than 60 percent of the U.S. population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.