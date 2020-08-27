NORFOLK
Less than 100 years ago, if you were a woman living in the United States, you didn’t have the right to vote. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote on August 26, 1920. The right to vote isn’t the only thing women have fought for over the past century; women in the military have fought for a place as well.
On May 13, 1908, Congress established the Navy Nurse Corps. With its creation and under the leadership of Superintendent Esther Hasson, chief nurse Lenah Higbee, and 18 other women, the first women allowed to serve in the United States Navy were coined the “Sacred Twenty.” Today, there are more than 52,000 women serving on active duty in a wide array of ratings throughout the Navy. From the Women’s Reserves, better known as WAVES, to the most recent implementation of women serving on submarines, women’s equality has taken big steps during the past 100 years.
“When I first joined, women couldn’t go on submarines,” said Susan Carey, executive director of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic who began her Navy career in 1982 as a Navy storekeeper. During her years of active duty and reserve duty she served on the USS Dixon (AS 37), USS Holland (AS 32), USS Detroit (AOE 4) and USS Sacramento (AOE 1) until she departed the service in March of 2000.
“We have come a long way,” said Carey. “I think if people can do the work, can carry the loads, can do what needs to be done… [all ratings] should be open to whoever has the desire to do the work.”
The same push was present when Carey was a standout during her Navy career. “I was so fortunate that I had very supportive chains of command,” said Carey. She was able to realize that her willingness to go the extra mile was not ignored by her higher ups.
Carey’s 13 years in the Navy culminated at the level of chief petty officer at which point she chose to leave the service, however her hard work and dedication didn’t end there. Following her naval career she brought her skills to the civil service where she now leads the Mid-Atlantic Region as the Executive Director and oversees 13 installations.
“Be confident. Be very sure of what you’re doing and when you’re on a path that you feel is right, continue. Don’t let others take away from what you feel is yours,” said Carey. She understood that to make a way for herself, she would have to put in the effort and not get swayed by others.
Her story shows that along with sheer drive, it’s important to not underestimate the power a good support system can have on a person’s career. That sentiment rings true for women across the service. Carey’s dedicated service holds strong to the fight for women’s equality and helps other women that followed behind her in the naval service.
Women like Lt. Morgan Sellers, a judge advocate general for Naval Station Norfolk said it is important to pay tribute to those you came before her.
“I appreciate what they did because I know that I had a little bit of an easier time,” said Sellers. Sellers knew she wanted to become an attorney in high school. She ended up going to law school after graduating and then joined the Navy.
“I joined the Navy because I was looking for an avenue where I could use my skills to help other people,” said Sellers. “For as long as the Navy will have me, that’s where I want to be. I find it very rewarding to come to work every day, to be a part of a team that’s doing something bigger and better than themselves … and that’s what the Navy means to me.”
Another Sailor blazing the way for women’s achievements in the Navy is Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tori Stanley who said it was ‘big’ to win Blue Jacket of the Year (BJOY) for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. The Blue Jacket of the Year award is a yearly award to recognize sailors for their outstanding and professional performance during the fiscal year.It was a goal that she was reaching for and winning it validated her efforts.
“Earning BJOY was the momentum I needed to realize I am moving forward and I am getting closer to my overall goal in the service,” said Stanley. “As a female in the service, you just have to push harder, show your true worth and take negative comments with a grain of salt.”
All three women said that people must capitalize on the opportunities that are presented because others fought for you. The same opportunity that the Sacred Twenty took on by being the first women to apply and take part in the seagoing service.
“We have to take advantage of every opportunity,” said Carey. “Know that everything you touch along that path is something that goes into being you … reach for the stars.”
During the past 100 years, strides have been taken toward women’s equality from the right to vote to service in the United States Navy. From Anna Leah Fox, the first woman to receive the Purple Heart for her efforts during the attack on Pearl Harbor, to Anna Der-Vartanian, who became the U.S. Navy’s first female master chief petty officer, these women’s unwavering commitment to equality has shaped our country.
As Americans around the world celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, the Navy reflects on the commitment and sacrifices made by these trailblazers who paved the way over the past century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.