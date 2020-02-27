PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Across the Hampton Roads area, first-time parents and families of all sizes have been traveling to the MWR Liberty Center at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex to join the latest Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) New Parent Support success – the Family Connections: Parent Resource Playgroup.
New Parent Support is a program that offers in-home and playgroup services. Both services are free through FFSC and function as a bridge for military families to connect, find support and utilize resources.
The Family Connections: Parent Resource Playgroup was established by Racquel Pitts back in 2015. She began working with military families through FFSC back in 2010, and now serves as the New Parent Support Home Visitor and Educator.
Prior to the playgroup, she held the role of Home Visitor with the New Parent Support – Home Visitation Program through FFSC. This free, in-home service is designed to help parents with parenting skills, check their baby’s growth and development, provide medical referrals, and offer workshop opportunities – such as New Parent Support Resource Awareness Workshop or Baby Boot Camp. The Home Visitation Program is still a big part of New Parent Support today.
“The goal [is] to reduce social isolation, improve self-confidence while increasing knowledge of relevant community services, and [provide parents] a greater awareness of their child’s needs,” said Pitts.
Pitts’ experiences as a Home Visitor motivated her to produce more opportunities through New Parent Support, inspiring the creation and success of the Parent Resource Playgroup.
In a strong collaboration with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), the New Parent Support Family Connections Playgroup meets monthly to enhance parent resilience, develop social connections, build knowledge of parenting and child development, offer concrete support in times of need, and foster social and emotional competence.
“The Family Connections Playgroup is open to prenatal parents-to-be and parents with multiple children,” said Pitts.
There are currently 10-15 families who participate in the playgroup’s monthly themed events and socialization activities.
“[Last year] they did the Halloween Tricker-Stroll, where you stroll around and wear costumes. That was nice,” said Meaoce’a Grant-Pittman, Navy spouse and Ombudsman, who has been a member of the New Parent Support in-home service and Parent Resource Playgroup since 2018.
For this month’s session, the Parent Resource Playgroup met on Feb. 7 to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special visit from NMCP Dental Clinic to discuss maintaining healthy baby gums and picking out baby’s first toothbrush.
“This [group] is good interaction for the parents and for the children, especially if the mother is a stay-at-home mother and the child doesn’t do a lot of interaction with other children,” said Grant-Pittman.
For the Valentine’s Day event, activities consisted of heart cookie decorating, arts and crafts heart decorating, story time, bubble blowing, snack time, dancing circle, socializing time for children and parents, and the Baby Clothing Swap. The Baby Clothing Swap is a system for parents to swap gently used or new baby clothing and diapers. The swaps will often have clothing items, diaper bags, bottles, diapers, teething rings, and many other miscellaneous baby parenting supplies.
“When you have no family here it’s a great resource, especially to relate to and support one another when family is not close by,” said Michelle Myers, a Navy spouse and new parent, who has been a member of both the New Parent Support in-home service and Parent Resource Playgroup since 2018.
The playgroup is modeled to fit the needs of the whole family, fathers included.
“In the past, we collaborated with the NMCP Social Work department to refer moms and dads, [and] research shows that dads can suffer from depression and anxiety after birth,” said Pitts.
Pitts works to make sure the whole family is receiving support and that fathers feel included in the playgroup activities. Fathers are encouraged to participate during the group circle time by sharing insight about their baby or toddler’s behaviors. Additionally, fathers are encouraged to lead story or song time. New Parent Support honors their dedicated fathers with a certificate of appreciation when they demonstrate consistent participation and attendance in the playgroup.
“I am normally home caring for the baby, so if this [group] could help [my son] I would come back again,” said Jose Alonzo, a Navy spouse and stay-at-home father, who attended the playgroup for his first time this month.
New Parent Support playgroup utilizes space and other MWR facilities, such as the fitness and aquatics center, to ensure a variety of services and family activities are offered at each session. Some of these activities include Stroller Strides, Water Safety, Infant Massage, and Parent and Baby Yoga.
Pitts hopes to use her collaboration to connect the Hampton Roads military community to benefit from the Parent Resource Playgroup in fun, new ways each month.
“We are hopeful that parents will develop great parenting skills while building strong social support,” she said.
In the future, New Parent Support hopes to continue promoting strong parenting skills, provide strong social support for military families in innovative ways, and further increase father involvement in the playgroup.
Pitts and her team continue to cater their program to best fit the needs of Hampton Roads families and extend their support of the military community through their work at New Parent Support.
The Family Connections: Parent Resource Playgroup meets the first Friday of each month from 1030-1200 with upcoming events on March 6, April 3 and May 1. They meet at the MWR Liberty Center at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex (860 Sterling Cook Street Bldg. 256, Portsmouth, VA 23708). Interested families can register by calling (757) 953-7801. It is open to all families with base access or a military ID.
