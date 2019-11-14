FORT LEE, Va.
Instructors at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Norfolk, Learning Site Fort Lee, completed the pilot for new “C”-school level training, called the Non-Tactical Parachute Systems course, Nov. 6.
Based on a need identified by fleet subject matter experts, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) created this course specifically to train Sailors serving in the aircrew survival equipmentman (PR) rating to inspect, rig, and repair non-tactical parachutes and most technical survival equipment used in support of naval special warfare (NSW).
The course serves as an example for how learning centers are responding to Naval Education and Training Command’s challenge to respond to emergent fleet training requirements better, faster, and more effectively in the delivery of training. CNATT’s instructional design and subject matter experts developed the training in minimal time, and this is one of the first CNATT courses designed and developed organically without contracted support.
“The importance of this course and the positive impact it will have on the NSW and EOD [explosive ordnance disposal] communities cannot be overstated,” said Master Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Aaron Carroll, CNATT N7 training department leading chief. “This course will make it possible for CNATTU Norfolk PR instructors to bring an advanced level of instruction to students in an already critical field of naval aviation.”
The course encompasses 80 hours of instruction, most of which is hands-on with specialized equipment. CNATTU Norfolk is the first command in the Department of Defense (DoD) to offer this course.
Due to the ever-evolving nature of their job, PRs complete elaborate “A” and “C” school training to prepare them for the fleet.
The new course, CIN # C-860-0012, is an addition to the special operations rigger pipeline that awards course graduates the 773A Navy enlisted classification code and enables them to transition to the NSW field of their rating. Through the DoD, graduates can also,achieve the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification and license for senior parachute rigger, considered to be a journeyman-technician-level credential.
“PRs have a demanding responsibility in the Navy, and we must ensure they have the right training when they need it to perform at their highest level,” said Carroll. “This course enhances our PR career-long learning continuum and better aligns the training with fleet requirements and warfighter needs.”
The Navy created the PR rating during World War II to help the Navy meet parachute survival standards. Originally known as parachute riggers, PRs changed their official job title to aircrew survival equipmentman in 1965 to reflect the multitude of responsibilities that come with their rating.
“We are proud of our PRs and their ability to provide this new, top-notch training to the fleet,” said Cmdr. Jack Morris, the prospective CNATTU Norfolk commanding officer. “The course will undoubtedly save the Navy money, but more importantly, it will save Sailors’ lives.”
