John Brown, a native of Newport News, Virginia, was recently awarded the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal on Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia. Brown, who serves as the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Boat Type Desk Officer, received the award for crafting a highly effective maintenance program for NECC™s globally distributed fleet of more than 300 combatant craft. NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) to execute combat, combat support, and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations which enable access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments.