NORFOLK
As COVID-19 concerns affect the Hampton Roads Region, the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) is taking steps to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and pets in our care.
During the closure of all city buildings to the public from Monday, March 16th- Monday, March 30th, NACC will suspend adoptions of animals from our shelter.
As a result, we are asking for immediate help this weekend from residents to find permanent adoptive homes for as many animals as possible, and for temporary foster homes for any remaining dogs. To help place or return home as many animals as possible, adoption fees have been discounted to $20 through Sunday and reclaim fees will be waived from now until the end of the city closure.
“Our focus is on reducing the overall number of animals housed in our shelter,” said Michelle Dosson, Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center Bureau Manager. “We will be operating without any volunteer assistance during the city closure. Our volunteers report for multiple shifts daily to help care for the pets in our shelter. That’s why it’s so important for us to find permanent or temporary homes elsewhere for as many animals as possible.”
NACC will work closely with animal protection officers and residents to manage animal intake during this closure. However, we expect the number of animals in our shelter to rise.
If you cannot provide a permanent home for an adoptable animal, please volunteer as a temporary foster through our Dog Foster program. This program allows anyone to take a shelter dog temporarily. NACC will provide crates, food, and any needed supplies to foster families.
“Our dog foster program is a year-round program that helps us free up kennel space, provides enrichment for the dog and reveals important information on how an individual animal does outside of the shelter. In this case it also allows us to prepare for anticipated pressure that COVID-19 is putting on our community, shelter, and pets,” said Jenn Held, Dog Foster Program Coordinator.
If you are interested in helping and hosting a shelter dog temporarily, please email nacc@norfolk.gov with your interest and contact information and a member from our team will contact you right away.
There is currently no concern that animals can contract this illness, but pet owners should 1) make plans for their pets in case someone in your home falls ill 2) stock up on two extra weeks of pet supplies 3) identify a pet sitter who could help in case of severe illness or hospitalization.
Regular NACC Adoption hours are:
Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Tuesday- Thursday 2:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
