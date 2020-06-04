ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
Fresh off three recent deployment cycles, the 150th Security Forces Squadron has been busy responding to the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force COVID-19 response effort.
“Under the 111th Joint Task Force, the unit joined forces with fellow military police and Essential Mission Support Group organizations to tackle challenges in all corners of New Mexico,” said Maj. Lonnie Mazuranich, the 150th Security Forces Squadron Commander. The unit has traveled to Gallup, Shiprock, Sunland Park, and most of the central region of New Mexico.
Mazuranich said, “From perimeter security missions, traffic and entry control, to personal protective equipment and food delivery, the 150th Mission Support Group and Defenders are there.”
Members of the squadron are currently taking on tasks like medical testing to ensure the safety of New Mexico National Guardsmen and residents across the state as well as providing security in Shiprock, N.M., and preparing test kits for the labs.
The 150th Security Forces Squadron has helped deliver more than 500,000 pieces of protective equipment to communities around the state. Members have also built thousands of testing kits and assisted the 150th Logistics Readiness Squadron with over 20,000 packages of food deliveries to New Mexico Pueblos.
The 150th Security Forces Squadron and the New Mexico National Guard’s Joint Task Force COVID-19 are providing support that may not otherwise be available to New Mexico communities and their citizens.
