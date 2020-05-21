The Department of Defense has always been committed to the health and safety of military members and their families. This time of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic is no different. The DOD continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government agencies to respond to the outbreak and prevent its spread. The DOD offers free resources through Military OneSource. Each program helps with different military-life challenges or seasons.
Protecting against COVID-19
Your local government set guidelines to keep the community healthy. The DOD took the following steps to help keep military members healthy:
Authorized telework when duties allow
Instituted daily health screening for jobs where remote work isn’t possible
Extended travel restrictions until June 30 for all military travel
Required face masks on base when 6-feet social distancing isn’t possible
Began tiered COVID-19 testing of military personnel
Bases are taking additional health and safety precautions. You may read about them on the base’s official website. You can find your service member’s base on MilitaryINSTALLATIONS.
Protecting your service member’s pay and benefits
COVID-19 has changed daily routines for many people around the world. This includes many service members with affected duties and training. The DOD understands that can heighten anxiety during this stressful time. So it has taken action to protect pay and benefits. Learn more at Service Members’ Pay, Benefits, Training and Duty During COVID-19.
Financial assistance and counseling
Job layoffs and closures have strained finances for many. Resources are available to help service members, including:
Emergency financial assistance — from your service relief society
Child care fee assistance — for those who must pay for child care during quarantine
Military OneSource financial counselors — reach by phone and video
The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act — financial and legal protection
Military OneSource is here 24/7 to keep you informed of COVID-19 changes. Visit Coronavirus Updates for Our Military Community page.
For DOD updates for the military community on COVID-19, view these sites:
Visit Coronavirus.gov, CDC.gov, USA.gov and Defense.gov.
Follow Military OneSource’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.
Check Move.mil for PCS-related updates.
