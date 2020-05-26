Social distancing is vital to stemming the spread of coronavirus disease 2019. But being isolated from others can increase stress and anxiety levels.
It’s important to take care of all aspects of your health. This includes your emotional well-being. Military OneSource offers telehealth counseling and virtual support. This allows you to get the help you need while staying safe.
Telehealth services for mental health and well-being
Military OneSource has a team of counselors, consultants and coaches to help you tackle challenges. Connect with them at your convenience online, by phone or by chat. These services are free to service members and their immediate family.
Non-medical counseling
Non-medical counselors offer confidential sessions by secure video, chat or in person. Counselors are licensed and master’s level or higher. Counselors can help with everyday stressors and personal challenges due to COVID-19. Service members and family members who may benefit from non-medical counseling include:
Anyone who might be struggling with loneliness, feelings of isolation, stress and anxiety.
Couples who find themselves arguing more or not communicating well because of the strain of isolating at home.
Parents who are dealing with difficult behaviors stemming from the pandemic.
Children and youth ages 6-17, who might benefit from healthy coping strategies.
Building Healthy Relationships specialty consultations
This specialty consultation offers a number of tracks that are customized to different relationships. Your consultant will help you identify the track – or tracks – that are right for you. They are:
Building Healthy Relationships
Healthy Parent-Child Connections
Communication Refreshers
Staying Connected While Away
Blended Family
MilSpouse Toolkit
Reconnecting After Deployment
New MilParent specialty consultations
Welcoming a new baby and parenting a young child can be both exciting and exhausting. This is true even in the best of times. Military OneSource’s New MilParent specialty consultation is here for you.
This program offers confidential support for military parents with children up to age 5. It’s also available to expectant parents. A New MilParent specialty consultant can help with your parenting questions. The consultant will also connect you with resources, including those created for military parents. Sessions are available through video or phone at a time that works for you.
Health and wellness coaching
A Military OneSource health and wellness coach can help in a number of ways. Your coach can help you manage stress, deal with life changes or get back on track to healthy eating and physical fitness.
Your coach will help you set goals and create a plan to meet them. Health and wellness coaching is available for teenagers and adults.
Resilience tools and apps
Military OneSource offers a variety of resilience tools and well-being apps. Tap into these to help manage stress, strengthen your relationships and meet your goals.
Resilience tools
Military OneSource resilience tools include:
CoachHub, which connects you with experts who can help you set and meet goals.
MoodHacker, which lets you track, understand and improve how you’re feeling.
Love Every Day, which connects you with your partner through text-message prompts.
Recommended wellness apps
The Department of Defense, Veteran Affairs and other partners developed apps for service members. You’ll find recommended apps that train you in deep-breathing techniques, positive thinking, problem-solving skills and more.
Military OneSource can help you stay healthy in body and mind. Tap into telehealth counseling and virtual support during the pandemic and beyond.
To stay up to date on all the latest information on COVID-19, view the following sites:
Visit Coronavirus.gov, CDC.gov, USA.gov and Defense.gov.
Follow Military OneSource’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.
Continue to visit the Coronavirus Information for Our Military Community page.
Check Move.mil for PCS-related updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.