Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.