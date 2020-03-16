Current as of March 15, 2020
The Department of Defense is taking steps to preserve force readiness, limit spread and protect lives during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019. Those steps include travel restrictions on domestic and international travel. The only exceptions to the stop movement orders are for mission-essential or humanitarian cases and those involving extreme hardship. Understanding of COVID-19 is rapidly changing, so continue to check the Coronavirus Information for Our Military Community page for updates.
Domestic travel restrictions
There is a halt, effective March 16 to May 11, 2020, on all official domestic travel for service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families. That includes travel for a permanent change of station and temporary duty. Travel will continue, however, for medical treatment of Department of Defense personnel and their families.
International travel restrictions
The department has placed 60-day travel restrictions, effective March 13, on all official travel — including PCS and TDY — by all uniformed and civilian personnel and family members to locations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designates as Level 3 for COVID-19. Level 3 countries currently include China, Iran, South Korea, Iran and Europe’s Schengen Area. That area includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City. All other countries outside the U.S. are currently Level 2.
Here’s what the restrictions may mean for you, and what steps you can take, if you are currently preparing for, or currently in the process of, a PCS:
You have already departed for your PCS within the continental United States: You may continue to your final destination.
You are just about to PCS: Contact your chain of command right away.
You have a PCS coming up to a CDC Level 2 location and your family was planning to accompany you: You will PCS to the Level 2 location as planned. Your family members must stay behind until the 60-day stop movement order is lifted. Exceptions may be granted for mission-essential travel, humanitarian reasons or extreme hardship.
You have a PCS coming up from a CDC Level 3 location: You will stop movement for the duration of the 60-day restriction.
Your belongings are packed and you have moved out of your residence but your travel is on hold: Contact your chain of command right away to receive information about entitlements, such as lodging, that may apply to you and your situation. The services also have relief societies that may be able to provide some emergency support.
The moving company has already picked up your shipment: Contact your shipping office to check the status of your shipment. It may be in storage in your local area, on its way to your destination or in storage there. To find contact information for your Household Goods/Transportation Office, visit the MilitaryINSTALLATIONS website, an online information directory for military installations worldwide. You can search for information by installation, program or service, or by state.
You have confirmed that the stop movement order impacts your PCS, but already submitted your movement request to your personal property office:
If your shipment does not have a moving company award, it will be put in a hold status pending further guidance — such as the end of the stop movement order or approval from your chain of command to continue.
If your shipment does have a moving company award, but packing has not started, contact your servicing shipping office. Personnel there will work with you to find a new date that works for your moving company and meets Department of Defense guidance.
You have an appointment coming up at the Vehicle Processing Center:
If you don’t know whether the stop movement order applies to you, contact your chain of command.
If the stop movement order does not apply to your PCS or your chain of command has approved an exception, keep your Vehicle Processing Center appointment.
You have already dropped off your vehicle, but your PCS now has a delay: If you would like to pick up your vehicle, contact the Vehicle Processing Center. Staff can help you make an appointment, retrieve your vehicle and answer questions. For more information on your personal owned vehicle, visit Move.mil.
You have other questions about your personal property shipment:
Contact your local personal property office for advice on your shipment.
You can also visit the Customer Service page on Move.mil for contact information for your service, or call the United States Transportation Command’s 24-hour toll-free hotline at 833-MIL-MOVE (645-6683).
Want to find the phone number for your installation’s housing office or military and family support center? Find those and more on MilitaryINSTALLATIONS, an online information directory for military installations worldwide. For updates and information specific to your location, visit your installation’s official website. You can also follow your installation’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram platforms.
For Department of Defense updates for the military community regarding the virus that causes COVID-19, visit Defense.gov, follow Military OneSource’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms, and continue to visit the Coronavirus Information for Our Military Community page for updates. Check Move.mil for PCS-related updates.
