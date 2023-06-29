NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2023) Machinist Mate 1st Class Michelle Mayorca (left), assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Port Operations, and Yeoman 1st Class Rebel Adams (right), assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota, pose for a photo in front of the sports center in Rota, May 31, 2023. As the “Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)