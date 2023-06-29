WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 4, 2016) A Morale, Welfare and Readiness mobile application user updates her phone with the most current information as the application refreshes in real time. Fleet and Family Readiness under Navy Installations Command has developed versions of several regional and installation mobile applications that are available for download on iTunes or Google Play for free. Navy Installations Command is comprised of approximately 52,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy’s fleet, Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Belanger/Released)