Editor’s note: The coronavirus outbreak is a serious threat. We are taking every step to make sure our coverage is well-sourced and ethical. We believe providing facts reduces panic and empowers readers to make informed decisions about their health.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement comes a day after state officials said they were leaving the decision of closing up to superintendents, in consultation with local health departments. Other states, including neighboring Maryland, are also closing schools.
“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus," Northam said in a statement. “This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Hampton Roads school systems have been weighing closures for days, trying to balance the effect of such a decision on students and families with the need for public health measures to contain the spread of the virus. Closing schools will have ripple effects throughout the community, as parents, including many frontline healthcare workers, scramble to find childcare. Schools are also a source of meals, health care and stability for thousands of local children.
Schools will be closed starting Monday until at least March 27, Northam said. A governor-ordered closing of schools is unprecedented and follows his Thursday declaration of a state of emergency.
It’s still on local school districts to maintain continuity of services or learning, Northam said. Exactly what that will look like is unknown — most Hampton Roads school districts had planned to turn Monday into a teacher workday expressly to design plans for remote learning. State officials said they will give “maximum flexibility” to school districts.
“We are committed to help divisions address all the implications of these closures and will seek to provide each division with maximum flexibility to address local needs as they arise, especially as it relates to make-up days,” said James Lane, the state superintendent.
A Norfolk schools spokeswoman, Kathy O’Hara, said districts didn’t get any advance notice of the governor’s order and were rearranging the district’s plans to make it work. The district was one of several that planned to close Monday for a workday so that teachers could prepare for the possibility of remote learning. This week, administrators had been working on packets to send home with students with lessons they could work on from home even without internet access. They weren’t expected to be completed until Monday, though.
“Now we’ll deal with the new circumstances,” O’Hara said.
Norfolk’s top priority — and a concern that will be shared by all school districts — was figuring out meals for students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches. Over 70% of the district’s nearly 30,000 students receive free meals.
O’Hara said she’s not sure what the announcement will mean for employees and whether they’ll be paid. That’s another logistical detail being worked out.
Cherise Newsome, president of the Norfolk Council of PTAs, said she applauds Gov. Northam for trying to keep children safe and healthy, but these two weeks will be difficult for some families.
"This is unprecedented and unexpected, but there are also consequences for such a big move,” she said.
Newsome, who is also a working mother with three young children, said some parents will have to use some of their leave, or work from home. Some children get most of their meals at school. It'll be tough on their families, she said.
“The community’s going to really step up to make sure that they eat,” she said. “I reached out to the Foodbank CEO and asked her to keep me in the loop on how the PTA can help because it’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure children are fed. I worry that some kids won’t have a hot meal. It’s also important for the community to step up.”
